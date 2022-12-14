Texoma Local
Driver in HOV lane cited for inflatable Grinch passenger

An Arizona trooper pulled over a “Seuss-picious” driver and passenger during busy morning...
An Arizona trooper pulled over a “Seuss-picious” driver and passenger during busy morning traffic last week.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - An Arizona driver was cited for traveling with a “Seuss-picious” driver down the interstate, according to police.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says around 8 a.m. during busy morning traffic last week, a trooper spotted a driver in the HOV lane on Interstate 10 and saw a “grumpy green guy” in the passenger seat. After pulling over the driver, troopers say the passenger turned out to be an inflatable Grinch.

The department posted the encounter on Twitter, saying while they appreciate the festive flair just in time for the holiday season, it’s illegal to drive in the HOV with no other passengers. The driver received a citation for an HOV violation.

The department wants to send a message to all drivers: “don’t get caught with a Grinch this Christmas!”

