Learn about past Christmas traditions in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Those who are young in age and young at heart can take a trip back in time to learn about Christmas’ past.

“Holiday on the Home Front” is happening at Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site in Denison.

The program puts on display the traditions of Christmas past.

Including toys that were once popular and likely didn’t run on batteries.

“Holiday on the Home Front” happens throughout the day, during the site’s normal operating hours, and it is free.

“We have three trees, some a little bit bigger than others, that range from the 1890′s, the 1940′s, and the 1950′s. So the year Eisenhower was born, World War II, and then during his presidency,” said Amanda Lanum, educator/interpreter at Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site.

The program runs through December 23rd.

While you’re there, the official White House ornament is available at the Eisenhower’s birthplace gift shop.

This year’s ornament honors President Richard Nixon administration’s ‘gingerbread White House’ tradition.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.