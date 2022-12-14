Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shuts down grow operations in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has shut down several marijuana growing operations this week, for moving thousands of pounds of marijuana to the out-of-state back market.

According to a Facebook post, the OBN seized nearly 40,000 plants and 3,000 pounds of process marijuana packaged for transport.

The OBN said three people were arrested in connection with this case and more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Assisting OBN were the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, the Ada Police Department, the Chickasaw Light Horse Police Department, the District 22 Drug Task Force, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, DEA, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), FBI, and the US Marshalls Service.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.