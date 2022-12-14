Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Severe storms cause major damages in Leonard

By Kayla Holt
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Just hours after being hit by severe weather, Leonard residents came together to pick up the damages left by Tuesday’s storm.

Fannin County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Troy Hudson said, “It started in the Blue Ridge area in Collin County and moved to the Northeast, to Fannin County...”

Homes collapsed and cars were crushed.

Leonard’s Assistant Fire Chief, Tyler McCarley said, “This subdivision that’s right behind me, seems to be the most impacted, with several homes missing roofs. We have one with major damage and one’s completely destroyed.”

Leonard resident, Ronnie Welch said he was just in the middle of renovating his property when the storm hit.

He explained, “They were fixing to do some work in the front area, and it hit, and the window blew down...things started blowing around, so I opened the back part of it up and we jumped back there and got on the floor, and you could hear the destruction of the metal tearing and windows blowing out.”

Community support was evident as neighbors came to help one another in midst of the chaos.

Chief McCarley said, “verybody showing up, wondering what they can do to help. Sometimes its overwhelming, but we’re thankful for all of the help that we received today.”

Welch remained hopeful and said, “God bless us and we’ll live through it.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Denison Police Department has released pictures of the person suspected of robbing the...
Denison Police investigating armed bank robbery
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Shylene Leeshai Shyquin Davis, 18, of Hugo, is accused of first degree rape, as well as...
Hugo man charged with first degree rape of a child
Russell Taylor was arrested on Sunday after abusing an elderly person, police say
Sherman man in jail; accused of elder abuse
Durant Police have not released information regarding this incident, other than it’s an ongoing...
Warrant issued for woman accused of causing fatal crash last week

Latest News

The Lamar County Office of Emergency Management reported a tornado ripped through six...
Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County
The City of Atoka is under a volunteer boil advisory Tuesday night.
Atoka under voluntary boil advisory
Severe thunderstorm causes major damage in Leonard
Storm damage in Leonard
There have been several reports of storm damage in parts of Texoma Tuesday morning.
Several reports of storm damage across Texoma Tuesday morning