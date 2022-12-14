Severe storms cause major damages in Leonard

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Just hours after being hit by severe weather, Leonard residents came together to pick up the damages left by Tuesday’s storm.

Fannin County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Troy Hudson said, “It started in the Blue Ridge area in Collin County and moved to the Northeast, to Fannin County...”

Homes collapsed and cars were crushed.

Leonard’s Assistant Fire Chief, Tyler McCarley said, “This subdivision that’s right behind me, seems to be the most impacted, with several homes missing roofs. We have one with major damage and one’s completely destroyed.”

Leonard resident, Ronnie Welch said he was just in the middle of renovating his property when the storm hit.

He explained, “They were fixing to do some work in the front area, and it hit, and the window blew down...things started blowing around, so I opened the back part of it up and we jumped back there and got on the floor, and you could hear the destruction of the metal tearing and windows blowing out.”

Community support was evident as neighbors came to help one another in midst of the chaos.

Chief McCarley said, “verybody showing up, wondering what they can do to help. Sometimes its overwhelming, but we’re thankful for all of the help that we received today.”

Welch remained hopeful and said, “God bless us and we’ll live through it.”

