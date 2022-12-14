Sherman ISD adding additional layer of security

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Sherman Independent School District is adding a new layer of security to keep students safe.

Sherman ISD Police Chief Heath Wester said, “it’s kind of a bridge between the community and law enforcement.”

To do this, the school district is incorporating a community based app called, iWatchTexas.

“In 2018, DPS rolled out iWatchTexas, it’s a platform for the community to report suspicious behaviors,” said Chief Wester.

There are different activities you could report, “if it’s something occurring at our schools, where it be a threat to a campus, or to an individual, it could be harassment, it could be bullying, it could be a multitude of different things,” added Chief Wester.

But if its an emergency, “course call 911, don’t worry about the app,” Chief Wester said.

If you do report a threat, “they can be anonymous or they can list their name, gives us information to reach back out to them for more information if we need it,” said Chief Wester.

Each school threat will be treated within that campus, “let’s just say Sherman High School has a threat of bullying per say, it would go to those administrations and the officers at that campus” Chief Wester added.

You can download the app or click here.

“For families to understand that we’re here to protect their students everyday, it’s a no-brainer to make our schools safe,” said Chief Wester.

