Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it

Sheila Pierson, Michael Wyche and Steven Reilly (left to right) arrested after admitting to...
Sheila Pierson, Michael Wyche and Steven Reilly (left to right) arrested after admitting to casing a house to burglarize it(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Marshall County after one of them admitted to deputies that they were casing out a home to burglarize it.

Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was asked to watch a house in the southern part of the county because the house was vacant.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office received a call about suspicious activity at the house.

According to a press release, Steven Reilly, Michael Wyche and Sheila Pierson tried to run from deputies when they were spotted trespassing at the home.

Yow said Reilly and Wyche already had active warrants out.

Deputies found a loaded firearm, drugs, baggies and scales in their vehicle.

All three occupants of the vehicle were arrested for drug and weapon violations, along with the current warrants, and taken to the Marshall County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durant Police have not released information regarding this incident, other than it’s an ongoing...
Warrant issued for woman accused of causing fatal crash last week
There have been several reports of storm damage in parts of Texoma Tuesday morning.
Several reports of storm damage across Texoma Tuesday morning
The Denison Police Department has released pictures of the person suspected of robbing the...
Denison Police investigating armed bank robbery
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Russell Taylor was arrested on Sunday after abusing an elderly person, police say
Sherman man in jail; accused of elder abuse

Latest News

The City of Ardmore announced the launch of its new online billing and payment service through...
City of Ardmore implements electronic bill pay service
“For families to understand that we’re here to protect their students everyday, it’s a...
Sherman ISD adding additional layer of security
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has shut down several marijuana growing operations this week,...
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shuts down grow operations in Pontotoc County
Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on...
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4