Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Marshall County after one of them admitted to deputies that they were casing out a home to burglarize it.

Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was asked to watch a house in the southern part of the county because the house was vacant.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office received a call about suspicious activity at the house.

According to a press release, Steven Reilly, Michael Wyche and Sheila Pierson tried to run from deputies when they were spotted trespassing at the home.

Yow said Reilly and Wyche already had active warrants out.

Deputies found a loaded firearm, drugs, baggies and scales in their vehicle.

All three occupants of the vehicle were arrested for drug and weapon violations, along with the current warrants, and taken to the Marshall County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.