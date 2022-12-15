Bryan County man arrested after assaulting woman with knife

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man was arrested and charged on Tuesday, with assault with a dangerous weapon after he assaulted a woman with a knife.

According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Jonathan Smith assaulted a woman with a knife, with intent to do bodily harm.

Smith faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

