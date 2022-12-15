Bryan County man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man was arrested and charged on Tuesday, with assault with a dangerous weapon after he assaulted a woman with a knife.
According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Jonathan Smith assaulted a woman with a knife, with intent to do bodily harm.
Smith faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.
