Bryan County man arrested after assaulting woman with knife

Jonathan Smith, 41, was arrested and charged on Tuesday, with assault with a dangerous weapon...
Jonathan Smith, 41, was arrested and charged on Tuesday, with assault with a dangerous weapon after he assaulted a woman with a knife.(Bryan County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man was arrested and charged on Tuesday, with assault with a dangerous weapon after he assaulted a woman with a knife.

According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Jonathan Smith assaulted a woman with a knife, with intent to do bodily harm.

Smith faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

