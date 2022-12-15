Carter County man charged with assault after hitting woman with chain, police say

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County man was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for hitting a woman in the head with a chain.

According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, 59-year-old Gregory Hacker is accused of attacking a woman with intent to do bodily harm, without justifiable or excusable cause.

Hacker faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

