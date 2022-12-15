Cold Nights, Cool Days

We’re looking at a stable weather pattern for the next few days with clear, cold nights and mostly sunny, somewhat chilly days. Very dry air and weak high pressure at the surface will work to keep skies very quiet through Sunday.

A weak upper wave and moderate return flow from the Gulf brings a quick shot of rain Monday, it will be a chilly rain with highs in the 40s but amounts should be low.

The “big” weather story rolls in Thursday of next week, a punch of arctic air that could easily give us high temperatures that remain below freezing on the 23rd, 24th, or both. Christmas looks cold too but with dry air remaining in place.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

