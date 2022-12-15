Texoma Local
Denison Elementary School Principal Honored for her ability to inspire students

By Kayla Holt
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - You could say Mayes Elementary school’s principal, Natalie Hicks is adored.

Not just by her students, but from their parents and her colleagues as well.

Denison parent, Curtis Trissell recalled, “I’ve always really appreciated her because she’s been through two of my children now, and a former stepson of my own, and she’s always there to help anybody and everybody.”

Trissell said hicks helped his son get through tough adolescent growing pains.

He said, “He was troubled, and nobody could get through to him, except Mrs. Hicks and with her counseling background, she took my son under her wing, and helped, not only with his education, but his outlook on life.”

Hicks said for her, it’s about more than just teaching.

She explained, “We got to make sure that we are not only educating them, but that we’re making sure that life is okay for them, that there aren’t things going on that we could help to improve or help them to work through with school.”

When Hicks walks into a room, students run at a chance to hug her, which is no surprise to Superintendent Dr. David Kirkbride.

He said, “She understands what’s best for kids at all times, she is a teacher’s principal, she’s a master at building relationships with her families at Mayes. Natalie is the epitome of what it means to be a Yellow Jacket.”

Hicks said, “Knowing that you made an impact, knowing that maybe you’ve helped them, and that even as they get older, they remember their elementary years, that’s what makes you keep coming back every day.”

