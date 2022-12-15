Durant’s Robinson signs with NCTC Cross Country and Track

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Big day for Durant’s Jacob Robinson, as he signs his NIL to run for North Central Texas College Cross Country and Track.

Robinson has been a standout member of both Durant’s Cross Country and Track teams, as he now achieves a goal he’s had for almost his entire life.

“You know, I’ve always had the dream to become a college athlete,” said Robinson. “No matter what sport, I’ve been working hard since my sophomore year. So, to me it does mean a lot to compete at the next level. At NCTC, they have a very beautiful campus and they offered me a great scholarship that I just couldn’t deny.”

