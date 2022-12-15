Texoma Local
Former Tishomingo cheer coach sentenced in federal court

Shelley Duncan
Shelley Duncan(Okla. Dept. of Corrections)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TISHOMINOGO, Okla. (KXII) - The former Tishomingo teacher whose lewd acts with a child conviction in state court was thrown out due to the McGirt Supreme Court ruling, has been sentenced in federal court.

Court documents state that Shelley Duncan, 54, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country and was sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Duncan was originally sentenced to six years in prison in 2018, meaning she would have been released in Dec. 2024. Duncan is now slated to be in prison until 2025.

