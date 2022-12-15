New additions to the Katy Trail in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -If you visit the Katy Trail in Denison, you’ll notice four new sculptures along the path.

“This is a premier trail and these sculptures just add an additional layer of quality of life,” said Denison Mayor Janet Gott.

And the sculptures were inspired by the history of Denison, “its befitting that we would dedicate these in our sesquicentennial year because 150 years ago, we became a city because of the railroad,” added Mayor Gott.

While all four sculptures are railroad themed, each one has different characteristics.

Justin Eastwood, Director of Parks and Recreation said “you’re looking about a year as far as planning efforts go, working with key stakeholders and the artists just to get everyone’s input.”

And the artists are based right here in Denison.

“We have talented individuals here, Casni Studios is an excellent group of artists and we wanted to utilize them, not just for the fact that they’re local but they’re just tremendous artists in themselves,” added Eastwood.

While all four sculptures have been installed, the city hopes to add two more to begin and end the trail.

Mayor Gott said, “we need to get those other two funded so we’re going to work on that so that the trail is complete and it tells the whole story of Denison’s railroad history.”

