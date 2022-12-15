Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Texas man arrested after failing to register as a sex offender

A Texas man was arrested in Marshall County after failing to register as a sex offender.
A Texas man was arrested in Marshall County after failing to register as a sex offender.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man was arrested in Marshall County after failing to register as a sex offender.

According to a press release, David Vance Smith recently moved from Texas to Marshall County and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

Police said Smith had not registered as a sex offender in Texas or Oklahoma since 2007.

When police located Smith in Marshall County, he attempted to lie to deputies by using his fathers information.

Smith was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender and using another’s information to create liability.

Smith was taken to the Marshall County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on...
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has shut down several marijuana growing operations this week,...
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shuts down grow operations in Pontotoc County
Sheila Pierson, Michael Wyche and Steven Reilly (left to right) arrested after admitting to...
Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 35-year-old Ahmad Gardner died inside his vehicle after the gun...
Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn, police say

Latest News

Jonathan Smith, 41, was arrested and charged on Tuesday, with assault with a dangerous weapon...
Bryan County man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
The City of Atoka is under a volunteer boil advisory Tuesday night.
Atoka boil advisory lifted Thursday
Gregory Hacker, 59, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for hitting a...
Carter County man charged with assault after hitting woman with chain, police say
A Denison elementary school principal is being recognized by her peers
Denison Elementary School Principal Honored for her ability to inspire students