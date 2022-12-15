Texas man arrested after failing to register as a sex offender

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man was arrested in Marshall County after failing to register as a sex offender.

According to a press release, David Vance Smith recently moved from Texas to Marshall County and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

Police said Smith had not registered as a sex offender in Texas or Oklahoma since 2007.

When police located Smith in Marshall County, he attempted to lie to deputies by using his fathers information.

Smith was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender and using another’s information to create liability.

Smith was taken to the Marshall County Detention Center.

