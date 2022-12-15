Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Trump releases digital trading cards

Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.
Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.(Truth Social @realDonaldTrump / collecttrumpcards.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is entering the NFT business.

On Thursday, Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that he will be debuting an official digital trading card collection.

Trump said the cards showcase his “life and career,” but the featured artwork includes him as a superhero, astronaut, a cowboy and more.

Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.

The cards can be purchased at collecttrumpcards.com.

The website notes the cards are not political and says the profits will not go toward Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on...
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has shut down several marijuana growing operations this week,...
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shuts down grow operations in Pontotoc County
Sheila Pierson, Michael Wyche and Steven Reilly (left to right) arrested after admitting to...
Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 35-year-old Ahmad Gardner died inside his vehicle after the gun...
Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn, police say

Latest News

Jeremy Smallwood is facing animal cruelty charges.
Police: Man charged for shooting 6 puppies in the head, throwing them off cliff
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Georgia becomes latest to ban TikTok from state computers
The Dow was down nearly 800 points at around noon Eastern Thursday.
US stocks fall as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Mark Latunski has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the...
Latunski sentenced to life without parole