Weapon in Denison bank robbery may be black powder pistol

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There are still no arrests for Monday’s armed robbery of a Denison bank.

Denison police shared photos and asked for help identifying the person who held up the Simmons Bank on 691.

But what’s caught some eyes is the type of firearm the suspect is holding.

Owner and managing partner of Blackbeard Armory and Range in Sherman said it certainly got his attention.

He believes it’s a black powder pistol.

“I guess a thief who is thinking about capture, they might realize a black powder is not considered an actual firearm by the ATF,” said Tap Smith. “I mean, you’re still going to have an armed robbery, but it’s not going to be with a firearm. It would be lesser of a charge. Maybe that could be part of why they used it.”

Denison police said while it’s not common to see armed robberies in this area, it’s especially rare to see one with this kind of firearm.

Sherman police said it’s working closely with Denison Police to investigate.

Officers shared photos in March of an armed robbery at City Credit Union in Sherman, showing a strikingly similar suspect.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.