“Your babies are safe on my route”: North Texas delivery drivers go viral for message to community

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - When police arrested a contracted FedEx driver for the kidnapping and murder of seven-year-old Athena Strand, delivery drivers said it broke their connection with their customers.

“That trust won’t come back from anyone unless it’s from delivery drivers,” said Tamra Steffens, the operations manager of Team AIO Logistics.

Steffens said one of her delivery drivers, Ashley Creed, approached her with a video idea.

“We got together and tried to figure out a way that we could make this go viral,” said Steffens. “We got our team together collectively at once, and we snipped the videos, and you know, made one big one and posted it.”

More than 5.7 million views and 767,000 likes later the video is viral.

“For them to take the time to put this out there in a sign of unity that we’re not all like that, don’t label us like that,” said Alex Childress, the chief team leader of Team AIO Logistics. “I’m very proud of her and what Ashley did and how much of a difference this made.”

Although they don’t work for FedEx, they said the arrest of a contracted FedEx driver for the kidnapping and murder of Athena strand is still impacting them.

“We were cursed at,” said Steffens. “There were rude hand gestures. We were called murderers over ring cameras-that was probably the worst one.”

This campaign aims to change that.

“Hopefully, we’ll deliver smiles again, and everyone will be happy, and children will stop running away from us,” said Steffens. That’s heartbreaking also.”

There are now more than 12,000 comments on the video.

It’s full of drivers, parents, and neighbors trying to rebuild trust.

“It was important that we get it out there and let them know that your children are safe out there, and we’re going to be more mindful when we see children out and about in the delivery area,” said Childress.

No matter what company they drive for, thousands are joining Team AIO Logistics to say, “your babies are safe on my route.”

