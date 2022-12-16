A+ Athlete: Colby Gray, Tishomingo

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Colby Gray of Tishomingo High School.

Colby has a perfect 4.0 GPA, is a member of both the National Honor Society and Student Council over at Tishomingo and has also been the recipient of the school’s Top Male Scholar Athlete Award for the last three years straight.

“Every day when he comes into my room, he always has a super good attitude,” said Tishomingo English Teacher Gena Waitman. “He’s a very respectful young man and he encourages other people around him. He’s just all around a great student.”

“I figured out since middle school that athletics isn’t always going to be there, and you have a life outside of that as well,” said Gray. “So that’s definitely future proofing anything that you’ll do, it’s always good to have that.”

As an athlete, there’s not much that Colby doesn’t do for Tishomingo. As a member of the Indians football team, Colby led the team in tackles over the last two seasons. On the diamond, Colby helped lead Tishomingo to a district championship this past season. and on the court, Colby has been named to the all-area team the last two years. All while continuing to be a pivotal leader in Indian athletics.

“Colby’s been a sponge. I mean he’s wanting to know the why,” said Tishomingo Baseball head coach Kyle Lafevers. “He’s definitely a hard-working kid and definitely someone you want your kids to look up to for sure.”

“Sports, ever since I was little. I played all the way from third grade football all the way to senior year. Every sport has meant something to me because each sport teaches a different thing,” said Gray. “Football teaches teamwork. Basketball teaches discipline and so does baseball. and baseball takes mental toughness. So, each sport teaches a different thing and I’ve learned so much through each one.”

