Card skimming affecting SNAP customers nationwide

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Human Services are encouraging SNAP recipients to change their pin.

According to a press release, OHS has been notified of an increase of card skimming activity nationwide affecting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, customers and others who use card-reading machines (Point-of-Sale devices) at grocery stores and other retail outlets.

The agency believes more than 100 Oklahoma SNAP users have been affected, the press release states.

This fraudulent activity doesn’t just target SNAP customers, and can affect any customer who uses a credit, debit or EBT card on a tampered card-reading device, according to the press release. However, for individuals and families who rely on SNAP benefits to meet their food needs, losing benefits can have a devastating impact.

Oklahoma Human Services encourages the following actions to prevent card skimming and protect SNAP EBT benefits:

All SNAP customers should change their PIN immediately by calling 1-888-328-6551 or visiting

The agency expects a high call volume due to this issue. If you can’t get through by phone to change your PIN, please try again a little later or use the web option.

SNAP customers should always:

Keep their SNAP EBT PIN secret. Do not share your PIN with anyone outside your household. Cover the keypad when you enter your PIN on a machine.

Check their SNAP EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges. If you notice any unauthorized charges, change your PIN immediately to stop the thief from making any new purchases.

Check card reading machines (Point-of-Sale devices) to make sure there is nothing suspicious overlaid or attached to the card reader or keypad. If an individual notices any signs that a skimmer may be in use, they should alert the retailer and refrain from using the possibly compromised machine.

Oklahoma Human Services encourages customers to avoid accumulating large SNAP EBT account balances.

The press release states, if a SNAP EBT card is skimmed and cloned, the thief can potentially steal all of the benefits in the account. These benefits cannot be replaced, since The United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service (USDA-FNS) prohibits replacing stolen SNAP benefits using federal funds.

SNAP customers who have been affected by card skimming or SNAP EBT benefit theft should call 1-888-328-6551 or visit connectebt.com to:

Immediately change the PIN number, or

Report the card as lost or stolen, and

Request a new card

Affected SNAP customers are also encouraged to contact their local police department or sheriff’s office to file a report and contact Oklahoma Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG) by calling (800) 784-5887 or emailing oigfraud@okdhs.org. OIG requests affected customers provide the following information:

Customer’s name

Case number

Address

Phone number

Date and location of benefits being stolen

Total amount stolen

Name of the police department or sheriff’s office to which a report was made

Police report number

