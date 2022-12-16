Denison’s time capsule collection event

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison is leaving their mark in history for the next generation to see.

The community met at The Katy Depot to celebrate the city and collect new artifacts for Denison’s time capsule.

Denison’s Public Information Officer, Emily Agans said, “This is really the culmination of a years long work, really not a years long, just our entire history going into tonight.”

From sweet snacks to classic jazz, the city made sure to go all out when welcoming residents to contribute to the collection of memorabilia.

Denison’s Main Street Director, Donna Dow said, “When we found the time capsule, the other one, it was obvious that we needed to do a time capsule for the next 50 years and it’s been a lot of fun figuring out what we would want to put in it and get creative with it.”

The Great, Great, Great Grandson of Denison’s founder, Ben McGonigle, also made a contribution to the capsule.

He said, “What I put in the time capsule was a note that said facts about my family and the city and who I was and writing a letter to the future of Denison.”

Other items shared included Yellow Jacket memorabilia, photos, and a Denison themed monopoly game.

Even News 12 contributed a mic flag and letter.

Overall, the community is expressing its gratitude for the progress the city has made so far.

Ben Munson said, “The culture and environment that has been achieved by the leadership in Denison has made it a real attractive environment for people to work and have safety and have good schools.”

With each item the community is leaving, they’re holding on to optimism for a bright future.

