Dickson family escapes house fire just in time

DICKSON, Okla. (KXII) - A Dickson family woke up just in time early Thursday morning to find their house on fire.

“It’s hard to gather thoughts,” homeowner Lin Flatt said. “It was so fast I couldn’t believe it there was no time to think. Especially right when you wake up, you’re already kinda dazed and confused and couldn’t see anything with the smoke. And just trying to get the kids out.”

Lin said he believed it was started by a heating lamp.

“The smoke in the house was filling up our bedroom,” Flatt said. There was kind of a glow to the bedroom. I woke up, I looked outside and saw what was going on and I knew it was time to go. It was already too late to try and save anything so woke the wife up, got the kids out and then we just watched. that’s all you really can do.”

Flatt said that’s when he called 911. He said he’s thankful to the Dickson Volunteer Fire Department.

“Their response time was really good, I couldn’t believe it they actually got here in time to get in my truck and move it away from the fire. I don’t know why I didn’t think to do that myself but... thanks to Ethan I still have a truck.”

Flatt said they lost a pet snake, and they’re still searching for a pet cat, but the family got out with just a few minor injuries.

“One of the boys has a small burn on his hand, and then Amber has a bigger burn on her arm,” Flatt said. “We were just trying to grab what we could. Don’t do that, just get out, it’s not worth it. But we got a couple Christmas presents out though. So the boys will still have a good Christmas.”

Flatt said if you want to help out, you can donate through his cash app: https://cash.app/$LindleFlattIII or Venmo @Lindle3.

“I’m just happy everybody’s ok,” Flatt said. “Everybody get smoke detectors.”

If you need a smoke alarm, contact your local fire department or the American Red Cross.

