Durant Police investigating shooting, one suspect in custody

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Police are working to solve a shooting in Durant this morning.

It happened in the Remington Hills area between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Police are asking for surveillance video from businesses on 49th Street and residential footage from Remington Hills and Kolten Drive.

Officials say two Texas men were involved in the shooting.

One man, who was driving a U-Haul was shot and had to be flown to a hospital.

The other, who was in a Mercedes, is in custody.

If you saw anything or have footage of either vehicle, contact Durant Police.

