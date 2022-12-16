Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

First ‘Barbie’ teaser trailer drops

The first 'Barbie' teaser trailer was released Friday. (WARNER BROS. PICTURES)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Warner Brothers dropped the first official teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie.

The trailer for the live-action movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, opens with a parody of “2001: A Space Odyssey” as a colossal Barbie appears among a group of little girls with baby dolls.

Margot Robbie plays the iconic Barbie doll that changed the landscape of children’s toys.

She appears wearing the striped swimsuit first seen when Mattel launched the toy in 1959, and the wide-eyed little girls quickly throw away their outdated dolls.

The film’s star-studded cast includes Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s plastic boyfriend, Ken, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and America Ferrera.

“Barbie” is expected to hit theaters in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelley Duncan
Former Tishomingo cheer coach sentenced in federal court
Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on...
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
One person has died after a car versus pedestrian crash on Spur 503 Friday morning.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison
Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and strangling 7-year-old Athena Strand after hitting...
Family sues FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl
Sheila Pierson, Michael Wyche and Steven Reilly (left to right) arrested after admitting to...
Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it

Latest News

A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified
FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.
Would-be burglar shot, killed by homeowner in break-in attempt, police say
Images show the aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Riha.
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
FILE - This photo provided by Polk County, Iowa Jail shows Douglas Jensen.
QAnon follower who chased officer on Jan. 6 gets 5 years
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media