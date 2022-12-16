Texoma Local
Hunters can donate deer to families in need through Hunters Against Hunger

Hunters in Oklahoma have a chance to help families in need this holiday season.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Hunters in Oklahoma have a chance to help families in need this holiday season.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Hunters Against Hunger program provides high quality meals to Oklahoma’s hungry, according to their website.

Hunters that legally harvest a deer during any of this year’s deer seasons can donate the meat by delivering the deer to the nearest participating meat processor after checking the deer at a hunter check station.

According to the conservation department, people who donate are asked to contribute a tax-deductible of $10, to help with processing charges. Hunters also have the option to pay the entire processing fee, which is a tax-deductible donation as well.

The ground venison is then distributed to the needy through a network of qualified, charitable organizations.

