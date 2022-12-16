If You Think It’s Cold Now...

Scattered high clouds, the parting shot of Friday’s upper wave, clear out this evening. Saturday should feature wall-to-wall sunshine and less wind. Nice!

Southerly winds kick in Sunday, rather breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds increase late Sunday as another weak upper wave moves through, and there’s a chance of rain Monday at 40%. The rain is expected to taper off during the afternoon.

The long-range computer guidance (models) continues to show a major arctic outbreak arriving Thursday morning. Temperatures may remain continuously below freezing for three or four days once this frigid air mass arrives. Very strong winds up to 40 mph may accompany the initial surge on Thursday, putting wind chills well below zero – rare for Texoma. This is expected to be the coldest air in our corner of the world since February 2021.

There’s potential for a few hours of flurries along Thursday’s fast-moving arctic front, but accumulations look unlikely. Beyond that, it’s going to be tough (but not impossible) to get snow for Christmas thanks to a persistent dry air mass. However, there’s low potential for a weak upper wave to pass, and if that happens we’d get a little of the “white stuff”.

For now, I’m keeping Christmas snow odds at 7% because that’s about what it looks to be, and also because 7 is a lucky number!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.