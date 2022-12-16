Large police presence at residential near Austin College

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Large police presence near Carr Street in Sherman.

Just before 5 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a home near Austin College.

Several streets were blocked off while officials assessed the situation and according to Sherman Police, it appeared to be a swatting.

PD made contact with the individuals in the home and said that no one was injured.

