Large police presence at residential near Austin College

Several streets were blocked off while officials assessed the situation and according to...
Several streets were blocked off while officials assessed the situation and according to Sherman Police, it appeared to be a swatting.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Large police presence near Carr Street in Sherman.

Just before 5 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a home near Austin College.

Several streets were blocked off while officials assessed the situation and according to Sherman Police, it appeared to be a swatting.

PD made contact with the individuals in the home and said that no one was injured.

