Large police presence at residential near Austin College
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Large police presence near Carr Street in Sherman.
Just before 5 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a home near Austin College.
Several streets were blocked off while officials assessed the situation and according to Sherman Police, it appeared to be a swatting.
PD made contact with the individuals in the home and said that no one was injured.
