Maryland man sentenced to life for child pornography

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Baltimore, Maryland man who Garvin County authorities said was the leader of a child porn ring was sentenced to life in prison.

Neal Patrick Garith plead guilty Monday to multiple charges, including distribution of child pornography, conspiracy to distribute child pornography, according to court documents.

A Pauls Valley man, Warren Gilbert was also arrested and charged as part of the ring.

It’s the biggest case we’ve seen here that we’ve worked and it is very, very disturbing,” Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said.

Garith’s charges are:

Distribution of child pornography (felony)

Attempted distribution of child pornography (felony)

Conspiracy to distribute child pornography (felony)

Violation of the Oklahoma computer crimes act (felony)

