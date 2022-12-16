Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503

One person has died after a car versus pedestrian crash on Spur 503 Friday morning.
One person has died after a car versus pedestrian crash on Spur 503 Friday morning.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One person has died after a car versus pedestrian crash on Spur 503 Friday morning.

Southbound Spur 503 is currently closed and drivers are being rerouted to the service lane.

Communication and Media Manager for the Denison Police Department Emily Agans said the the highway will be closed for another hour or two.

Agans said he driver is on scene and cooperating.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelley Duncan
Former Tishomingo cheer coach sentenced in federal court
Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on...
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and strangling 7-year-old Athena Strand after hitting...
Family sues FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl
Sheila Pierson, Michael Wyche and Steven Reilly (left to right) arrested after admitting to...
Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it
Jonathan Smith, 41, was arrested and charged on Tuesday, with assault with a dangerous weapon...
Bryan County man arrested; accused of assaulting woman with knife

Latest News

The Oklahoma Human Services are encouraging SNAP recipients to change their pin.
Card skimming affecting SNAP customers nationwide
KXII is proud to once again partner with local Toys for Tots organizations on both sides of the...
Toys for Tots drop off locations in Texoma
Denison's time capsule collection event
Denison’s time capsule collection event
Denison's time capsule collection event
Denison's time capsule collection event