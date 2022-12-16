Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One person has died after a car versus pedestrian crash on Spur 503 Friday morning.

Southbound Spur 503 is currently closed and drivers are being rerouted to the service lane.

Communication and Media Manager for the Denison Police Department Emily Agans said the the highway will be closed for another hour or two.

Agans said he driver is on scene and cooperating.

This is a developing story.

