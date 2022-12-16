Valliant couple sentenced to thirty months in federal prison for failing to pay payroll taxes

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A McCurtain County couple were each sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after entering guilty pleas Friday for failing to pay payroll taxes.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Valliant residents, Joseph Barton Milligan, (a/k/a Jody Milligan),52, and Kerensa Chantay Milligan,47, were each sentenced to 30 months in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons after they entered guilty pleas to an Information charging them with twenty counts each of failure to account and pay over employment tax, according to a press release by The United States Department of Justice.

The press release states the information to which the defendants pled guilty alleged that beginning in January 2015, they collected payroll taxes from the employees of their jointly operated trucking company, Joseph Milligan Trucking, Inc.

The defendants were jointly responsible for filing the employment tax returns and paying over the taxes due to the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”), including federal income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes, according to the department of justice. The defendants willfully chose not to pay the taxes collected from their employees to the IRS for the years 2015 through 2019.

As part of the plea agreement, the defendants admitted the total unpaid amount to the IRS was more than $1.8 million, the press release states.

The department of justice said the criminal charges arose from an investigation by the IRS-Criminal Investigations after the defendants had previously been assessed a civil penalty by the IRS for failing to pay over more than $346,000 in payroll taxes in 2007 and 2008.

