Woman arrested after biting Sherman officer
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Sherman officer was bit this Friday morning while attempting to arrest a woman who police say was intoxicated.
It all started when officers arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of Archer Drive.
A woman by the name of Patsy Vaden was allegedly banging on a garage door and breaking windows.
When officers located her, she resisted arrest and bit the officer.
Vaden has been charged for resisting arrest, assault of a peace officer, and criminal mischief.
