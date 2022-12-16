Woman arrested after biting Sherman officer

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Sherman officer was bit this Friday morning while attempting to arrest a woman who police say was intoxicated.

It all started when officers arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of Archer Drive.

A woman by the name of Patsy Vaden was allegedly banging on a garage door and breaking windows.

When officers located her, she resisted arrest and bit the officer.

Vaden has been charged for resisting arrest, assault of a peace officer, and criminal mischief.

