Bonham Football now searching for new head coach

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The Bonham Football team is now in search of a new leader with it being announced that Kyle Dezern will not be returning for his fourth season as the head coach of the Purple Warriors.

Dezern who took over back in 2020 for Bonham brought the team to the playoffs in his second season but was only able to amass nine wins in three years with the Purple Warriors.

