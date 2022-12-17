Veteran gathers Christmas gifts for 6-year-old boy who was born with cancer

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Vietnam Veteran, Johnny Brooks was looking for military antiques at the Main Street Mall in Denison when something else caught his eye.

Brooks said, “I come to the store one day and I see a young man carrying a breathing machine around, and I was curious about why he was doing that.”

The young man Brooks saw was six-year-old Bentley Sales, the nephew of the mall’s employee, who was born with a rare type of blood cancer called HLH.

Bentley’s uncle, Richard Shackelford said, “So he was in children’s hospital for 9 months and most of that time he was in a coma while he treated him. So, he’s been in and out of doctors’ offices and he still goes frequently to different doctors. "

When Brooks and Bentley met, Brooks said he felt inspired to help Bentley.

Brooks said, “After I bought that collectors Harley Davidson, my Lord and savior told me to give it to Bentley to give as a gift, and then I began to realize that I could do more as a Veteran.”

Brooks then started sharing Bentley’s story everywhere he went, which sparked the interest of his Veteran friends to donate Christmas gifts for Bentley.

Brooks said, “He has approximately 35 gifts and I got other people from Gainesville, they said they’re going to give me a gift here next week.”

Shackelford works at the antique mall and says the support the community has shown has come at the perfect time, as Benny is now in Dallas with his grandfather who has been battling leukemia.

He said, “It’s been a little tough on Benny because him and his poppa are best buds, so I try to go over, and his aunt, and his grandmother, we’re playing with him and trying to keep his mind on good things.”

Overall, Brooks and Shackelford say they are extremely grateful.

Shackelford said, “We just want to say thank you to everybody. Benny is in good hands and his cancer is in remission, and we pray it stays that way.”

If you are looking to donate a gift to Bentley, you can donate at the Main Street Mall in Denison.

