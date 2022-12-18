Sunday Clouds lead to Monday Rain

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with regards to temperatures and winds. Early Sunday will be below freezing in the upper 20s across Texoma then warm up to the upper 40s low 50s. Winds will shift from the south and see some cloud cover creep in, which will be the main difference from Saturday’s clear skies.

Sunday overnight into early Monday morning those clouds will start producing some small rain showers across Texoma. These will be spotty showers with the greatest chance of seeing rain being in the Monday morning hours. The overcast skies will keep Monday temperatures stable in the 40s throughout the day.

Looking ahead we really want you to prepare for an Arctic blast that is heading our way. Wednesday is the first official day of winter and Thursday evening it will feel like it as a incredibly strong cold front will pass through Texoma. It will move through with wind speeds of at least 30-40 miles per hour. But it’s the cold air that will be very concerning. Thursday night temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits. Temperatures will remain below freezing going into the Christmas weekend. So in total, 3-4 days of below freezing temperatures all day long.

The Thursday evening cold front could bring some snow flurries across Texoma. But the speed of the front means they will be short lived, so accumulation would be minimal. Still too early to tell as far as snow goes, but Thursday evening would be the highest chance. It’s the massive temperature drop that could burst pipes. Considering this is occurring right before Christmas weekend, it’s important to be prepared.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on this Arctic weather heading to Texoma just in time for the start of winter.

