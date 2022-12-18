Texoma Local
Tomlinson Flag Championship comes to Denison

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - With one of the biggest challenges facing kids in athletics these days being lack of access, former Denison standout Bo Springfield and NFL Hall of Fame Running Back LaDainian Tomlinson teamed up to tackle that problem with the Tomlinson Flag Championship.

Held at Munson Stadium in Denison, kids from ages 6-10 competed in a flag football tournament with help from many local coaches on hand to teach some of the important lessons and values athletics holds. While also bringing the first of many recreational sporting events to come to our community.

“A lot of times our kids are just looking for something to do, somewhere to go, how to be active and this is just another opportunity for them to continuously be active because they’re going to have these games,” said Tomlinson. “You know that this is a starting point, by no means do we think that this is the finishing product of what it’s going to be like.”

“What we’re trying to do is kind of bring back recreational sports back to the forefront,” said Springfield. “Having this opportunity to do it here in my hometown with LaDainian Tomlinson, it was a blessing.”

