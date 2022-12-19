Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Amber Alert canceled; missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy found safe, officials say

An Amber Alert in Tennessee has been cancelled.
An Amber Alert in Tennessee has been cancelled.(NCMEC)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Amber Alert Monday morning after a missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy was found safe.

The man accused of abducting him, Roberto Godinez II, remains at large, officials said via Twitter. Agents plan to charge him with especially aggravated kidnapping once he is taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident this afternoon on Texoma Parkway near Fallon drive.
Texoma child flown to hospital after crash
A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified
Police are asking for surveillance video from businesses on 49th Street and residential footage...
Durant Police investigating shooting, one suspect in custody
Several streets were blocked off while officials assessed the situation and according to...
Bogus tip draws swift police response in Sherman neighborhood
One person is dead and four people are injured after a three-car crash in Grayson County.
One dead,four other injured in Grayson County crash

Latest News

Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
Night-time drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Jury selection to begin in Proud Boys Jan. 6 sedition trial
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter poll closes, users vote in favor of Musk exit as CEO