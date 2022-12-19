Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it says were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop. A letter to U.S. bishops from the Vatican ambassador to the U.S., obtained Sunday, says the decision against Pavone, who heads the anti-abortion group Priests for Life, had been taken Nov. 9. It says there is no chance for an appeal. Pavone had been investigated by his then-diocese of Amarillo, Texas, for having placed an aborted fetus on an altar and posting a video of it on two social media sites in 2016.

In this Wednesday, April 17, 2013 file photo, the Rev. Frank Pavone, national director of New York-based Priests for Life, addresses people at an anti-abortion rally outside the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. (AP Photo/James MacPherson) (James MacPherson | AP)