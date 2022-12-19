C4 Select 7 on 7 Tryouts returns for year five

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - Over the last five years, Sean Cooper and the C4 Sports Performance team have steadily built one of the largest premier 7 on 7 programs across the country housing the best and brightest talent Texoma has to offer. With Cooper and his team ready to run things back in 2023.

The stars were shining bright at the C4 indoor sports facility with almost 180 kids from across the Texoma area ready to battle for an opportunity to join the C4 Select 7 on 7 team which has featured some of Texoma’s top high school athletes over the years. With almost all of C4′s athletes moving on to play at the next level, Cooper and his team try to showcase the fantastic talent Texoma has to offer.

“The overall goal for us is to identify guys, you know, especially as local as possible. You know, identify guys that want to be in our program that we can help,” said Cooper. “Anybody that comes out and is going to trust us and make the sacrifice and come out, we feel like we can help them. So, we try and identify guys, obviously with 180 kids here it gets a little bit tougher to identify, but we’ve been very blessed to be able to grow this thing from the ground up.”

