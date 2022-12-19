C4′s National Signing Celebration includes five Texoma athletes

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - Living proof of the top-tier talent Texoma has to offer was on display after C4′s 7 on 7 select tryouts. As C4′s Senior class of athletes for 2023 were recognized during their National Signing Day Celebration, with five of the senior’s committing to play at the next level coming from local Texoma schools.

This includes Andrew McCall from Atoka, Erik McCarty out of McAlester, Morgan Pearson from Plainview, Cal Swanson out of Ardmore, and Vontrelle Sanders from Sherman.

“There’s no better feeling than to finish it off with the people that we started it off with,” said Houston Christian commit Vontrelle Sanders. “Like we’re a big family here, we all have the same goal in mind. It just feels good to have this moment because some of them are going off to college already, so it was just good that we could be here together.”

“It’s kind of sad, but I mean, I’m happy for all of us,” said Colorado commit Morgan Pearson. “I’m happy that we’re all living out our dreams and playing football at the next level and hopefully make something out of it and make a life. Because we don’t do this for four years, we do this as a 40-year plan.”

“It’s pretty cool man, we’ve been dreaming about this since we were little,” said Oklahoma State commit Andrew McCall. “Playing madden when you’re little, you know, you think about signing day. Where am I going to go? Am I going to make it? So, it’s just like, it feels good knowing that hey, my work’s paid off.”

“It’s probably been one of the best things I could have ever done,” said Oklahoma commit Erik McCarty. “With the relationships I’ve made here, with the brothers that I’ve made here. This couldn’t have gone any better than I had planned it to.”

“It’s kind of sad leaving all of them, but I mean we’re all going to great colleges,” said Illinois commit Cal Swanson. “We’re all just going to keep getting better and like I said, it’s bitter sweet but it’s just for the better.”

