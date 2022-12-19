Texoma Local
House damaged after house fire in Greenville

Several departments responded to a house fire in the Greenville area.
Several departments responded to a house fire in the Greenville area.(Love county)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:15 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Texas (KXII) -Several departments responded to a house fire in the Greenville area.

Firefighters said a neighbor noticed the fire and called it in. It took them two hours to put out the blaze, but they were able to save some of the belongings.

They said no foul play was suspected and there were no injuries, as no one was home at the time.

Chad McMillian from the Lake Murray Village Volunteer Fire Department said all the departments in Love County are in need of volunteers right now.

