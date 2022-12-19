Kansas man dead after rollover crash in Carter County

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Kansas man died after he was ejected from his pickup during a roll over crash just north of Ardmore Monday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 58-year-old Dwayne Edelman, of Wichita, KS, was southbound on Interstate 35 when he left the roadway, rolled his truck an unknown amount of times, and was ejected approximately 27 feet from the vehicle.

Edelman was pronounced dead at the scene due to internal and external injuries.

Troopers said Edelman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

OHP said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.