Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Kansas man dead after rollover crash in Carter County

A Kansas man died after he was ejected from his pickup during a roll over crash just north of...
A Kansas man died after he was ejected from his pickup during a roll over crash just north of Ardmore Monday.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Kansas man died after he was ejected from his pickup during a roll over crash just north of Ardmore Monday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 58-year-old Dwayne Edelman, of Wichita, KS, was southbound on Interstate 35 when he left the roadway, rolled his truck an unknown amount of times, and was ejected approximately 27 feet from the vehicle.

Edelman was pronounced dead at the scene due to internal and external injuries.

Troopers said Edelman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

OHP said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was flown to the hospital after a wreck in Grayson County on Sunday.
Texoma child flown to hospital after crash
It’s been 9.5 years since Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared after a car chase in...
Team searches Love County pond hoping to find evidence in Molly Miller case
A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified
Several departments responded to a house fire in the Greenville area.
Fire damages Love County home

Latest News

Texas Department of Transportation officials announced Monday that a project to improve the...
Construction for US 82 intersection set to begin January
Several departments responded to a house fire in the Greenville area.
Fire damages Love County home
A Broken Bow woman died after a wreck in McCurtain County Sunday night.
Woman killed in McCurtain County crash
A child was flown to the hospital after a wreck in Grayson County on Sunday.
Texoma child flown to hospital after crash