One dead,four other injured in Grayson County crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -One person is dead and four people are injured after a three-car crash in Grayson County.

The crash happened on December 6th around 5:45 on Highway 377 near Tioga.

According to troopers The first vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 28-year-old Erik Rodriguez, from Pilot Point, TX, was stopped on the southbound lane waiting to make a left turn onto Emberson Chapel Road.

A 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by 22-year-old Coyre McGallion, from Woodville, TX, was traveling southbound and failed to control its speed, rear-ending the Nissan and pushing it into the northbound lane.

The Nissan was then struck by a 2020 Toyota Camry driven by 37-year-old Jamie Clark, from Tioga, TX, and a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage driven by 63-year-old Kathryn Cassella, from Tioga, TX.

Erik Rodriguez and one of his passengers 41-year-old Carlos Flores, from Tioga, TX, both suffered serious injuries and were transported to Medical City Denton.

Another passenger 52-year-old Bernabe Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cassella was also transported to Medical City Denton with serious injuries.

The other driver was treated and released at the scene.

