Construction for US 82 intersection set to begin January

Texas Department of Transportation officials announced Monday that a project to improve the...
Texas Department of Transportation officials announced Monday that a project to improve the intersection of US 82 and Old Southmayd Road in Grayson County is set to begin Jan. 9.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Texas Department of Transportation officials announced Monday that a project to improve the intersection of US 82 and Old Southmayd Road in Grayson County is set to begin Jan. 9.

The Contractor, Jagoe-Public Company of Denton was granted 78 working days, weather permitting, to complete the project valued at more than $1.8 million, according to a press release. The contractor anticipates starting work on Jan. 9 and the target date for completion is May 2023.

A left-turn lane extension will be constructed and right-turn deceleration/acceleration lanes will be added to the intersection of US 82 and Old Southmayd Road, according to TxDOT. A flashing beacon will also be installed at this location.

The work will require the contractor to use alternating lane closures during daylight hours, but all traffic lanes will be open to traffic at night, officials noted.

TxDOT said motorists are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. Drivers should also be prepared to encounter rough pavement and brief traffic delays.

