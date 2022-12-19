Severe turbulence hurts 5 on United flight
Dec. 19, 2022
HOUSTON (KTRK) - Severe turbulence injured two passengers and three crew members on a United Airlines flight on Monday.
Officials with the carrier said medical personnel were called to Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to treat the patients.
No life-threatening injuries were reported.
United Airlines issued a statement saying they are grateful to their crew for keeping everyone on the flight as safe as possible considering the circumstances.
This comes one day after at least three-dozen people suffered turbulence-caused injuries on a Hawaiian Airlines flight on Sunday.
Eleven of those people were listed in serious condition, according to Honolulu emergency medical services.
