Team searches Love County pond hoping to find evidence in Molly Miller case

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - It’s been 9.5 years since Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared after a car chase in Wilson. Despite the time that’s passed, family is still actively searching for the truth and working to bring them home.

”[We’d been planning for months to search] Battle Springs Ranch where Moxley Pond is, which was the subject of some dog cadaver hits, that Toby Thomas, the owner of that property did,” Rob Dorfmann.

Rob and his wife Cindy Dorfmann have been exploring the disappearance of Molly Miller and Colt Haynes through their podcast, Partners in True Crime, over the past year.

17-year-old Miller and 22-year-old Haynes haven’t been seen since the summer of 2013 after a car chase with Wilson police. James “Conn” Nipp was driving the car Miller and Haynes were in and drove off the road and into the woods near Oswalt and Long Hollow Roads in Love County.

Nipp was prosecuted for the chase, but no one has been charged for the disappearances of Miller and Haynes.

Cindy said they’ve wanted to search the pond for years.

So together with Molly’s cousin Paula Fielder, the landowner, a former FBI agent and a CSI technician, they started digging just after Thanksgiving.

“We spent two days there and we created an excavation-type environment,” Rob said. “We had sifting screens and stuff like that and people with rakes and this gigantic backhoe which was dumping gingerly just tons of dirt in front of us.”

“And pumping all the water out of that hole, which took like 40 minutes which surprised us,” Cindy said.

“We found what we thought we believed to be a tongue,” Fielder said.

Fielder said they brought in the medical examiner, but days later tests showed the finding to be a type of fungi.

“They said that the components of the fungi are very similar to humans,” Rob said. “Just when you look at it under a microscope, so it was an easy mistake to make but it’s not stopped us from wanting to see what’s in that hole.”

Rob said they also brought in more cadaver dogs for the dig.

“His dogs hit within five to ten minutes of being there in that same spot where all dogs hit prior,” Rob said. “So we know there’s something in there, whether it’s Molly and Colt we don’t know.”

Fielder said last week she learned the Bureau of Indian Affairs is now on the case.

“From our understanding, they are now the lead agency on the case,” Fielder said. “It is very huge, and it’s like a huge sense of relief for me. I’ve had a huge sense of relief just knowing that they’re now looking into it. And they’re already at it, investigating the tips that have come in over the years.”

