Texoma child flown to hospital after crash
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -An accident this afternoon on Texoma Parkway near Fallon drive.
Sherman police said a black passenger car lost control, crossed the center median, and hit a white van heading north.
A passenger in the van may have a broken collarbone. A child was flown to a Plano hospital with head injuries but is expected to recover.
Officers said they don’t know what caused the crash but they are still investigating.
