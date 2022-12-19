Texoma child flown to hospital after crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -An accident this afternoon on Texoma Parkway near Fallon drive.

Sherman police said a black passenger car lost control, crossed the center median, and hit a white van heading north.

A passenger in the van may have a broken collarbone. A child was flown to a Plano hospital with head injuries but is expected to recover.

Officers said they don’t know what caused the crash but they are still investigating.

