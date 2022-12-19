Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Woman killed in McCurtain County crash

A Broken Bow woman died after a wreck in McCurtain County Sunday night.
A Broken Bow woman died after a wreck in McCurtain County Sunday night.(MGN stock image)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Broken Bow woman died after a wreck in Valliant Sunday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 19-year-old Danella Maness was stopped at a stop sign on OK-98, when she pulled out in front of a vehicle headed west on US-70 and was struck by it.

Maness was pronounced dead at the scene. She was transported to the Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

The driver of the other vehicle, Michael Kelley, 34, of Powderly, was transported to McCurtain Memorial with head injuries where he was treated and released.

Troopers said Maness was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was flown to the hospital after a wreck in Grayson County on Sunday.
Texoma child flown to hospital after crash
It’s been 9.5 years since Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared after a car chase in...
Team searches Love County pond hoping to find evidence in Molly Miller case
A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified
Police are asking for surveillance video from businesses on 49th Street and residential footage...
Durant Police investigating shooting, one suspect in custody

Latest News

Several departments responded to a house fire in the Greenville area.
Fire damages Love County home
A child was flown to the hospital after a wreck in Grayson County on Sunday.
Texoma child flown to hospital after crash
It’s been 9.5 years since Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared after a car chase in...
Team searches Love County pond hoping to find evidence in Molly Miller case
It’s been 9.5 years since Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared after a car chase in...
Team searches Love County pond hoping to find evidence in Molly Miller case