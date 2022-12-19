Woman killed in McCurtain County crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Broken Bow woman died after a wreck in Valliant Sunday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 19-year-old Danella Maness was stopped at a stop sign on OK-98, when she pulled out in front of a vehicle headed west on US-70 and was struck by it.

Maness was pronounced dead at the scene. She was transported to the Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

The driver of the other vehicle, Michael Kelley, 34, of Powderly, was transported to McCurtain Memorial with head injuries where he was treated and released.

Troopers said Maness was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.