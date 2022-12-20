An update on the ongoing construction of University Blvd. in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -An update to the construction on the University Boulevard Project in Durant.

Last month, to prevent delaying construction further, the council unanimously voted to offer Schiralli Construction, the company contracted for the project another shot, but with new terms.

One of them being a $2,000 penalty for each day the company misses their deadline.

On Friday, December 16, the City of Durant met with the owner of Schiralli, who tentatively agreed to the city’s change order.

Rebecca Carroll, Durant’s Public Information Officer said, “within that change order we’re asking that Schiralli be accountable for hitting milestones that they missed in the past. Schiralli has a new construction manager, and the owner is verifying this timeline with the new project manager, just to make sure that they can meet the proposed timeline.”

The city says it will meet with the company again on Friday, December 30 to finalize the agreement.

For the contract’s conditions, click here.

