Antlers man charged after allegedly assaulting jailer with bleach

An Antlers man in the Pushmataha County Jail is facing new charges after he allegedly assaulted...
An Antlers man in the Pushmataha County Jail is facing new charges after he allegedly assaulted a jailer with chlorine bleach.(Pushmataha County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PUSHMATAHA, Okla. (KXII) - An Antlers man in the Pushmataha County Jail is facing new charges after he allegedly assaulted a jailer with chlorine bleach.

Court documents from the State of Oklahoma state 23-year-old Connor Dax Willis is charged with biochemical assault and with assault and battery on a corrections officer.

Pushmataha County Undersheriff Dustin S. Bray said Willis was cleaning and sanitizing a jail cell when he sprayed a jailer in the face with a bottle of bleach.

Bray said the officer is okay.

According to court documents, Willis was being held on at least 10 other charges at the time of the assault, including drug possession, burglary, concealing stolen property, and firearms violations.

