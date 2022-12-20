Arctic “Surge” on Schedule

The coldest air in two years is “on schedule” to arrive Thursday morning. We can enjoy one more fairly normal late December day first as Wednesday shakes off a morning chill with lows around 30 and gets close to 50 degrees for the afternoon, right in line with normal. We’ll be in and out of the clouds on Wednesday, let’s say partly to mostly cloudy.

A powerhouse arctic cold front surges through Texoma Thursday morning, temperatures are expected to drop 20-25 degrees in the first hour after it passes, and the wind will crank up quickly to about 40 mph out of the north. It’s going to be just plain horrible to be outside Thursday for more than a few minutes as wind chills dive below zero by mid-day and stay that way through mid-morning Friday. Actual air temperatures will reach the teens before sunset and bottom out between zero degrees around Ada, Coalgate, and Sulphur to about 6 degrees in the Sherman-Denison area.

These numbers are not to record levels but when combined with the wind, the “feels like” readings will be some of the lowest we ever see in Texoma, running minus 10 to minus 15 degrees.

There’s potential for a few hours of flurries or even some light sleet Thursday morning as the front passes, but accumulations look unlikely as the very dry air will cause the precipitation to quickly shrink away (it is called sublimation). There’s a second chance of snow as a weak upper wave passes Friday night, but once again we’re talking about snow falling into a super-dry air mass and accumulations are unlikely.

So, it looks like odds for any snow on Christmas Day are officially in the “zero bucket”.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

