Atoka Public Schools announce new superintendent

Mike Martin has been named the new superintendent for Atoka Public Schools.
Mike Martin has been named the new superintendent for Atoka Public Schools.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Mike Martin has been named as the new superintendent for Atoka Public Schools.

The school district said the board issued an offer to Mr. Martin after a very intense search for their next superintendent and after much consideration he accepted the position.

The district said they look forward to the direction of Mr. Martin and the leadership qualities he brings with him in his many years of work in the public school system.

Atoka Public Schools is pleased to welcome our new Superintendent to be, Mr. Mike Martin. The Board issued an offer to...

Posted by Atoka Public Schools on Thursday, December 15, 2022

