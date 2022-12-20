Atoka Public Schools announce new superintendent

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Mike Martin has been named as the new superintendent for Atoka Public Schools.

The school district said the board issued an offer to Mr. Martin after a very intense search for their next superintendent and after much consideration he accepted the position.

The district said they look forward to the direction of Mr. Martin and the leadership qualities he brings with him in his many years of work in the public school system.

